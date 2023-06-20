The death has taken place of Maurice (Mossy) Moriarty of Rusheen, Ballylongford, on the 17th of June 2023. Pre-deceased by his sisters Mary and baby Margaret-Mary of Main Street, Ballylongford. Beloved father of Nora, Maurice, Peter, Michael, and wife Angela. Deeply regretted by his brother Dan, sisters Liz and Nora, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, Partners, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford, V31D2Y6, on Wednesday 21st of June from 5pm-8pm with removal afterwards to St. Michael of the Archangel Church Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Maurice (Mossy) Moriarty will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday 22nd June followed by internment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Emigrants Support Network - donation box available on the evening of the removal. Maurice (Mossy)’s funeral mass will be livestreamed on O'Gormans Memorial Video Services Facebook page.