Maurice 'Moss Joe' 'Mossy' Shanahan

Jun 7, 2022 13:06 By receptionradiokerry
Maurice 'Moss Joe' 'Mossy' Shanahan, Liscullane, Lixnaw and formerly of Jersey, Channel Islands.

Reposing at Buckley Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Wednesday evening (June 8th)  from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw for Requeim Mass at 11am on Thursday morning.
Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care & the Irish Cancer Society.

