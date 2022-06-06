Maurice 'Moss Joe' 'Mossy' Shanahan, Liscullane, Lixnaw and formerly of Jersey, Channel Islands.
Reposing at Buckley Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Wednesday evening (June 8th) from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw for Requeim Mass at 11am on Thursday morning.
Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
Advertisement
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care & the Irish Cancer Society.
Recommended
Retention permission for Inch campsite appealed to An Bord PleanálaJun 6, 2022 12:06
N22 open as normal after boat capsized onto roadJun 7, 2022 13:06
Carrie Bradshaw proves inspirational to Listowel Races' Best Dressed LadyJun 6, 2022 11:06
Kerry records highest Covid-19 incidence rateJun 7, 2022 13:06
Two men charged in relation to Killarney drugs seizureJun 6, 2022 13:06