Maurice Kearne

Maurice (Mossie) Michael Kearney, Kilbaha, Moyvane, County Kerry and Manchester, England.
Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane at 12:15pm on this Friday (June 17th) for Requiem Mass at 12:30pm.
Interment at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.
Enquires to Tomás Coolahan, Tarbert.
Beloved son of the late Patrick (Paddy) and Nora Kearney. Maurice passed away peacefully on May 22nd 2022 in Manchester surrounded by his loving family. Maurice is recently predeceased by his loving wife Anna Marie (nee Cregan), sister Peggy, brother John and daughter-in-law Heather.
Mossie will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed by his daughter Elaine and Joyce, sons Joseph, Colin and Mark, daughter-in-law Sharon, son’s partner Louise, grandchildren Michael, Luke, Liam and Niamh, brother Paddy, sister Bridie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends in Ireland, England and America.
May he Rest in Peace.
