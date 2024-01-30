Maureen Shevlin née Shea, Late of 21 Low Road, Ayallogue, Newry and formerly of Ballinskelligs.

Maureen’s remains will repose at her son‘s home (23 Low Road, Ayallogue, Newry) on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11.00am until 2.30pm and from 5.00pm until 9.30pm each day. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.15am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon in St. Joseph’s church, Meigh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.