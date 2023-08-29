Maureen O Donoghue, Barraduff, Headford, Killarney and late of Rossacroo-na-Loo , Clonkeen Killarney
Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff on Wednesday evening (Aug. 29th) from 6pm – 8pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem Mass for Maureen O Donoghue will take place on Thursday morning (Aug. 30th) at 11am.Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery. Family Flowers only, Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.
May She Rest in Peace
Advertisement
Recommended
Tesco Express Tralee to be renovatedAug 29, 2023 15:09
Jabeur Gets US Open UnderwayAug 29, 2023 13:30
Axworthy Confident Performances Will Pay OffAug 29, 2023 13:28
Lukaku On Loan To RomaAug 29, 2023 13:27
Four people in Kerry waiting longer than six months for HSE counsellingAug 29, 2023 13:19