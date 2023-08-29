Advertisement

Aug 29, 2023 16:35 By receptionradiokerry
Maureen O Donoghue, Barraduff, Headford, Killarney and  late of   Rossacroo-na-Loo , Clonkeen Killarney

Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff on Wednesday evening (Aug. 29th) from 6pm – 8pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff.  Requiem Mass for Maureen O Donoghue will take place on Thursday morning (Aug. 30th) at 11am.Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.  Family Flowers only, Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

May She Rest in Peace

