Maureen O Donoghue, Barraduff, Headford, Killarney and late of Rossacroo-na-Loo , Clonkeen Killarney

Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff on Wednesday evening (Aug. 29th) from 6pm – 8pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem Mass for Maureen O Donoghue will take place on Thursday morning (Aug. 30th) at 11am.Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery. Family Flowers only, Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

May She Rest in Peace