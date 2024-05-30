Maureen Corcoran née Johnson, Ardmoniel, Killorglin and formerly of Beaufort.

Maureen passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family

on Tuesday 28th May 2024.

Predeceased by the love of her life Paddy.

Deeply missed by her children

Christine, Nigel, Patricia (Patch), Gary & Barbara (Bobby),

her brother Tom and sister Lucinda,

her dearly loved grandchildren Emily, David, Rachel,

Sharon, Louise, Stan, Kayla, Aaron & Lucy,

son-in-law Christopher, daughters-in-law Jill & Mara,

Gary's partner Matthew, her great-grandchildren and

her many relations, friends & neighbours.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing at her home in Ardmoniel (V93KF96) on Friday evening (May 31st)

from 4pm - 7pm.

Funeral Service on Saturday morning (June 1st) at 11am

at St. Michael's Church of Ireland, Iveragh Road, Killorglin.

Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Palliative Care Unit.

Maureen's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.