Maura Rohan née O'Sullivan, Woodlee, Monavalley, Tralee.

Maura passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the professional and compassionate care of the team in the Aperee Living Nursing Home, Camp.

She is pre-deceased by her loving husband Jimmy, brother and sisters.

Beloved mother of Susan, Gráinne and Lillian.

Maura will be sadly missed by her loving family – her daughters, grandchildren Cian, Niall, Meadhbh and Keelin, sons-in-law Martin and Diarmuid, sisters Josie and Teresa, brothers John and Tony, sister-in-law Eileen, nephew, nieces, extended family, the community at Apree Nursing Home, Camp, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Maura’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland via the following link

Donate - Alzheimer

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.