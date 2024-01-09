Maura O'Sullivan (nee O'Riordan) Clounts, Rathmore and formerly of Knocknanaugh, Kiskeam, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, Funeral arriving at St Joseph's Church, Rathmore on Thursday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Knocknagree Cemetery. Family Flowers only Enquires to O'Leary undertakers, Knocknagree

Family Information: On 8th January, 2024, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, MAURA, formally of Knocknanaugh, Kiskeam, Co. Cork. Dearly beloved wife of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her daughter Catherine and her husband Michael (Moloney), her son Jerry and his wife Michél (Mcgrath), her grandchildren Michael, Jeaic, Laura, Tim and his wife Kathleen. Predeceased by her sister Peggy (Mackessy) and her brother Tim O'Riordan. Deeply regretted by her brothers Joe, Jack, Eugie, Jerry, sister-in-law Bernie and her dear cousin Anne Cowman, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace