Matthew ‘Mattie’ Cronin, Crohane, Fossa, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday (Sept 7th) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney.
Requiem Mass for Matthew ‘Mattie’ Cronin will take place on Friday morning at 11am,
burial afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
