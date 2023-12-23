Mary Tangney (née Barry) of Oakview, Tralee and formerly of Beechwood Gardens, Newcastle West and Cloonbeg Terrace, Tralee, died peacefully in her residence on 23rd of December 2023 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Tom, dear mother of Michael, Maurice and Brian, mother-in-law of Angela and Marie and devoted Grandmother of Barry, his wife Hannah, Darragh, Ciara, Chloe and Aimee. Sadly missed by her loving family and much loved Aunt of her nephew Michael in San Francisco, and numerous nieces at home and abroad especially Susan, Margaret, Mary and Karen, all of whom she was devoted to. Mary was blessed with many friends who were a great source of strength throughout her life and were greatly loved to the end.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in The Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday, 26th December 2023, from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 2.00 pm (live streamed on https://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre, Tralee.