Mary Sweeney (nee O'Connor) Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake and formally Steelroe and Rangue, Killorglin.

Died peacefully on August 17th 2024 surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband James and brother Sean.

Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters and sons, Margaret, Anthony, Eilish and John and sister Bridie, brother in law Bartley, sons in law and daughters in law Ned, Kathleen, Jeremiah and Marion, her dearly loved grandchildren Finbarr, Declan, Danny, Caroline, James, Seamus and Brendan and her seven great grandchildren, her much loved nieces and nephews, relatives and many great friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, (V93 PK66) Killorglin on Monday (19th August) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. James Church, Killorglin on Tuesday morning (20th August) where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church