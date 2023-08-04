Mary Sullivan (née O’Connor)

SULLIVAN (née O’Connor, The Garage, Crumpane, Eyeries, Beara, Co.Cork and late of Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry, on the 3rd August 2023 peacefully in the presence of her loving family in CUH, after a long illness bravely borne, MARY. Loving wife of Nealie, adored mother of Carmel, J.J, Mairead, Esther and Moira, sister of Kathleen and John Joe. Predeceased by her sister Eileen and sister-in-law Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law George and Mairead’s partner Raymond, her beloved grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Harringtons Funeral Home, Castletownbere on this Saturday (5th) from 4.30 to 7pm, followed by removal to her home. Requiem mass will take place in St.Kentigern’s Church in Eyeries at 11am on Monday (7th) followed by burial in Gortnabulliga Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Mary’s home at approximately 10.30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Castletownbere Community Hospital or The Acute Stroke Unit, CUH.

May She Rest In Peace.