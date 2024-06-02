Mary Stack nee O’Sullivan of Ballinprior, Ardfert and formerly of Baltygarron, The Spá, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, from her home in Ballinprior, on Thursday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary Stack nee O’Sullivan will be celebrated at 12 noon streamed on churchmedia.tv .

Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.