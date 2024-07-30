Mary Stack (née Grist), The Arcade, William Street, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on July 29th, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Barbara, son Damian, stepchildren Margaret, Robert and Marie, grandchildren Elizabeth, Suzanne, Jennifer, Amy, Stuart (Walsh) and Stuart (Stack), her adored 10 great-grandchildren, brothers Michael and Brendan, daughter-in-law Joan, son-in-law Maurice, sisters-in-law Joan and Mary, her close family friend Kathleen Stack and family, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening, July 31st, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only ,please. Donations, if desired to St. Vincent de Paul