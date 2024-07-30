Mary Stack (née Grist), The Arcade, William Street, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on July 29th, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Barbara, son Damian, stepchildren Margaret, Robert and Marie, grandchildren Elizabeth, Suzanne, Jennifer, Amy, Stuart (Walsh) and Stuart (Stack), her adored 10 great-grandchildren, brothers Michael and Brendan, daughter-in-law Joan, son-in-law Maurice, sisters-in-law Joan and Mary, her close family friend Kathleen Stack and family, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening, July 31st, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only ,please. Donations, if desired to St. Vincent de Paul
Recommended
Kerry FC to host inaugural Golf Classic in SeptemberJul 30, 2024 15:29
Speedgolf Irish Open to take place this weekendJul 30, 2024 15:23
Five men found guilty of murdering Thomas Dooley at Tralee graveyard sentenced to life in prisonJul 30, 2024 14:54
Two Kerry men facing drug and organised crime charges sent forward to non-jury courtJul 30, 2024 13:02
Farm contractors body says overgrown verges represent road safety hazardJul 30, 2024 13:15