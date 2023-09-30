Mary Slattery nee O’Donnell of Lisloose, Tralee and formerly of Droumavalla, Annascaul, died peacefully on, 29th September 2023, beloved wife of John, dear mother of John and Tommy and sister of Dan, James, Patrick and the late Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren David, Cathal and Annabel, daughters-in-law Siobhan Sheehy and Helena Cahill, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins especially Marcella, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (1st October) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Monday at 1 pm where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 1.30 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Rest in Peace