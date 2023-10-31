Mary Sean Murphy née O' Brien, Farnes, Castlemaine. Mary passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean & her brother Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons & daughters; Margaret, Jeremiah, Danny, Larry, Pat Joe, Breda, Mossy & Jenny,sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her dearly loved 15 grandchildren, sisters & brother Bridie, Denis, Helen & Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.
Reposing Thursday evening (Nov. 2nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (Nov. 3rd) to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Advertisement
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time also they wish to express their deep appreciation to The Home Care Team for their wonderful care which allowed Mary to remain in her own home.
Recommended
Plans submitted for Cahersiveen eco-friendly tourism accommodationNov 1, 2023 09:02
Wind and rain alert in effect for Kerry as gardaí warn of road conditionsNov 1, 2023 08:05
Young Tralee man who acted as money mule pleads guilty to money laundering chargesNov 1, 2023 08:06
Pakistan revive hopes of World Cup semi final placeOct 31, 2023 17:09
May announces his retirementOct 31, 2023 17:09