Mary Sean Murphy née O' Brien, Farnes, Castlemaine. Mary passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean & her brother Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons & daughters; Margaret, Jeremiah, Danny, Larry, Pat Joe, Breda, Mossy & Jenny,sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her dearly loved 15 grandchildren, sisters & brother Bridie, Denis, Helen & Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing Thursday evening (Nov. 2nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (Nov. 3rd) to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

​​​​​​​Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time also they wish to express their deep appreciation to The Home Care Team for their wonderful care which allowed Mary to remain in her own home.