The death has occurred of
Mary Quinlan
(née O'Connell)
Mary Quinlan (née O'Connell) of Stacks Villas, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died on Thursday, 16th November 2023. Sadly missed by her loving family her daughters Rena (Quinlan) and Kimberly (Weitz), Son-in-law Brad (Weitz), granddaughters Sydney and Katherine, relatives and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Private Funeral.
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.
