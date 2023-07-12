The death of:

Mary Paul O' Connor née Moriarty, Coolroe, Killorglin and late of Boolteens, Castlemaine.

Mary passed away peacefully on July 12th 2023 in the excellent care of the staff of Heather Ward, St. Columbanus, Killarney and in the company of her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paul & her brother John Joe.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons & daughters; Charles, Sean, Marie & Paula, sister Eileen, her dearly loved grandchildren Leah, Tim, Millie, Thomas & Hannah, sons-in-law Ger & Bertie, daughter-in-law Kay, sister-in-law Philomena, nieces,nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~

Reposing Friday evening (July 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (July 15th) to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Listry for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry

Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time