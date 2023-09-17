Mary P. Cronin (Née McCarthy), Shronebeg, Rathmore and formerly of Coolea, Macroom, Co. Cork. On 16th Sept. 2023 Mary passed peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff at Marymount Hospice. Predeceased by her husband Michael P. Cronin, her father John and her mother Julia. Sadly missed by her loving brother Seán, sisters in law Catherine and Sr. Angelus, her niece Sheila and her nephews Seán, Tadhg and Donal, her grand nieces and grand nephews, Cian, Chloe, Aideen, Cathal, Caolán and Michael, her cousins, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Beannacht Dé Lena Hanam Dílis.

Reposing at O'Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Tuesday 19th Sept. from 6:30pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 20th Sept. at 11:30am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery