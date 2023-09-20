Mary O’Sullivan née O’Connor, Tonevane, Tralee, died peacefully on 19th September 2023, beloved wife of the late Pat and dear sister of the late Bat. Sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (22nd September) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Recovery Haven (https://recoveryhavenkerry.com/donate/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.