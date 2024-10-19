Mary O’Sullivan nee Moore of Barrow West, Ardfert and formerly Tawlaght, Fenit .

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (21st October) from 6 to 8 pm.

A private Mass and interment will follow for Mary.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in peace