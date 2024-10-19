Advertisement

Mary O’Sullivan nee Moore

Oct 20, 2024 11:26 By receptionradiokerry
Mary O’Sullivan nee Moore

Mary O’Sullivan nee Moore of Barrow West, Ardfert and formerly Tawlaght, Fenit .

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (21st October) from 6 to 8 pm.

A private Mass and interment will follow for Mary.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in peace

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus