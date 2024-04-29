Mary O’Leary née Burke, Gneeveguilla and Cobh, Co. Cork.

On Sunday, 28th April 2024, peacefully, following an illness that was so fast but carried by Mary with courage and supported by the love of her family and friends and in the dedicated care of the staff at the Victoria Ward, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Cork.

Mary will be sadly missed and forever loved by her husband and soulmate Charles, sons John and Paul and daughter Alice. Sorely missed by her Mom and Dad, Paddy and Anne (Cobh), John and Paul’s partners Ciara and Cayleigh, close friends Annette and Martina, brothers David, Martin and Pat and their wives, Louise, Phil and Linda (Australia), sisters-in-law Ursula, Ros, and Eithne, brothers-in-law, her work colleagues in the NSSO, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas siorraí di.

Reposing at her residence in Gneeveguilla, Eircode P51E861, on Tuesday, April 30th, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm.

Mary’s funeral cortege will depart her residence at 11:00am Wednesday, May 1st, for her Requiem Mass at 12:00 midday, in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private on Tuesday until 4:00pm and Wednesday morning. Mary’s Requiem Mass can be viewed from the following link mcnmedia.tv/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore