Mary O'Flaherty née Cremins, Ballinorig Close, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by her husband Terry and her sister Joan.

Beloved mother of Gerard, Eileen, Patricia and Terence.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughters, grandchildren Ben, Hannah, Martin, Lucia, Billy, Tom, Ned, Alice and Emily, brothers Tim, Mick and Jerry, sister Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, the staff and residents of Ocean View Nursing Home, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Monday at 10.30am where Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.