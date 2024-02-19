Mary O’Donnell née Barton of Hillview Drive, Caherslee, Tralee, died on 18th February 2024, beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of the late Leonard, John (Adare), Mike and Colette (O’Malley, Bettystown). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sadb, Eoghan, Melanie, Gillian, Patrick, Ronan, Cathal, Marc and Senan, sister Joan (Hennebery), son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Mella, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (20th February) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.