Mary O'Connell nee Gleason, Dromkeen East, Causeway, Tralee and late of Glenlea, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry.
Peacefully at Listowel Community Hospital, surrounded by her family, on August 6th 2023. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Mary and her husband Brendan. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her son Raymond, grandchildren Adam and Josh and their mother Karina, brother Pat (Ballyheigue), sisters Marie Reidy (UK), Eily Mai Gentleman (Kilmoyley), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May She Rest in Peace
Reposing Tuesday, 8th August, at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, from 6pm-8pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am live streamed St. John's Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway. House strictly private, please.
