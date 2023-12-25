Mary Mc Greevy (née Walsh), Main Road, Mounthawk, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Wokingham, UK and Keatingstown, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4.30PM to 6.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Recovery Haven, Tralee @ Donate - Recovery Haven (recoveryhavenkerry.com) Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Kevin and loving sister-in-law Elizabeth.

Mary is the adored mother of Ewan and cherished grandmother of Sunniva, Amelia and Jamie.

Sadly missed by her son, grandchildren, Ewans partner Christine, sister Kathleen (Raggett), brother Jim (Walsh), brothers-in-law John (Raggett) and Paul (McGreevy), sister-in-law Bridget, niece Brenda (Litchfield), nephews Michael, Declan, Senan, Kenneth, Dermot, Michael and John, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Walsh and Raggett families, extended relatives and wide circle of friends.

Advertisement

May She Rest in Peace