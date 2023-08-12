Mary Mangan (née Cleary), Glashnacree, Lyreacrompane and late of Foxfort, Causeway and Kingsbridge Avenue, New York.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m., with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.00 a.m., live-streamed on https://youtube.com/@hoganproductions5794, followed by burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.

Family Information:- Peacefully, on August 11th, 2023, at University Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by her parents Ellen and James. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Jane and Clare, sisters Ann Cleary and Eileen Sheehan (Causeway), sons-in-law Mike and Leo. Adored grandmother to Mark, David, Sinead, Darragh and Eoghan, nephew Shane, niece Marie, sister-in-law Eileen Flynn and husband Pat (Castlemaine), brothers-in-law John Sheehan (Causeway) and Billy Mangan and wife Maria (Mallow), relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE