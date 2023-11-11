Mary Lawlor nee Cantillon, Meenogahane, Causeway, formerly of Killahan, Abbeydorney died peacefully on the 11th of November 2023, in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Bridget's Ward, Bons Secours, Tralee, surrounded by her loving family in her 95th year.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Ned, sisters Hannah and Sr. Celsus (Kitty) and brothers Brendan and Michael. Sadly missed and forever loved by her family, son Maurice, daughters Kathleen (Keane), Sheila (Egan), Hannah (King), Mary (Woulfe), brother Richard and his wife Eileen, sons-in-law, Billy, Séan, Michael, David, daughter-in-law Eileen, fifteen grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Sunday, 12th November, from 6pm-8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary on Monday at 11am in St. John's Church, Causeway, streamed on St. John's Church Causeway followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.