Mary Kearney née O’Connor

Mary Kearney nee O’Connor of Milltown, Abbeydorney, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 31st July 2024, beloved wife of the late Tom, dearest mother of Norma, Pauline, Enda, Conor & Tommy and cherished sister of Sr. Dympna (Eileen), Dympna and the late Diarmuid. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, sons-in-law Steve & Peter, daughters-in-law Jean, Róisín & Bea, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Day Chapel in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Friday (2nd August) from 5 to 7 pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.