Advertisement

Mary Kearney née O’Connor

Aug 1, 2024 11:34 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Kearney née O’Connor

Mary Kearney nee O’Connor of Milltown, Abbeydorney, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 31st July 2024, beloved wife of the late Tom, dearest mother of Norma, Pauline, Enda, Conor & Tommy and cherished sister of Sr. Dympna (Eileen), Dympna and the late Diarmuid.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, sons-in-law Steve & Peter, daughters-in-law Jean, Róisín & Bea, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Day Chapel in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Friday (2nd August) from 5 to 7 pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Margaret and John Murphy Boheroe our sincere

Aug 1, 2024 11:13

Our sincere sympathy for the loss of your dear mother. May she rest in peace 🙏.

Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus