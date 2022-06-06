Mary J. Lenihan, Curraghmore West, Firies, Killarney and formerly of Manhattan, New York, USA.

Mary - predeceased by her brother Denis, beloved sister of Tony and sister-in-law of Mary, cherished aunt of Annette (Spring), Vera (Quirke), Ellen (Dunford) and Marie (O’Brien). Deeply regretted by her loving family – her brother, nieces, grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving to St Carthage’s Church, Kiltallagh, on Friday at 10.15am for 10.45am Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.