The death has occurred of Mary Costelloe, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, who passed suddenly at home on May 27th, 2024.
Beloved partner of Ted (Lawless), dearest mother of son Jimmy and daughter Jackie.
Sadly missed by Niall and Olivia, sisters Vera and Delia, brother Andrew, grandson, Great greanchildren, nephews and nieces, the extended costelloe and lawless families.
MAY SHE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at her home in Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue this evening (Tuesday, June 4th) from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.
Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12.00pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue followed by a private cremation.
Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Well, Ballyheigue.
Enquiries to Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
Recommended
235 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during MayJun 4, 2024 08:58
Minister says rate of deer culling at Killarney National Park to increaseJun 4, 2024 08:55
Man due in Killarney District Court this morning in collection with alleged assault in CastleislandJun 4, 2024 08:52
England begin T20 World Cup campaign todayJun 4, 2024 11:25
Kerry lose to ClareJun 4, 2024 11:15