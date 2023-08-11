Mary Collins nee Rusk of Kerins Park, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (14th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) followed by private cremation. No flowers please.
Family information-
Beloved wife of the late Mick, dear mother of Martina, Michelle, Gerard, David and the late John and sister of Bobby and the late Kitty, Sean and William. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law & partners, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest In Peace
