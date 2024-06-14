Advertisement

Mary Casey (nee Flahive)

Jun 15, 2024 08:51 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Casey (nee Flahive) Glenlea, Ballyheigue.

Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Thursday, 13th June 2024, with her family by her side.

Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Francis, children Ina, Mary, Johanna, Tom, Liz, Sheila, Monica, John Francis, Geraldine & Patrick, sons-in-law Alan, Garry, Paudie & Damien. daughters-in-law Brid & Adrienne, grandchildren Aran, Clodagh, Maliky, Cillian, Chloe, Maura, Ashling, Áine, Dylan, Brandon, Billy, Sam, Séan, Tomás & Adrianne, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

 

Reposing at her home in Glenlea, Ballyheigue (V92 YO19) on Sunday, 16th June, from 3pm-8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday, 17th June, at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

 

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue

