Mary Caplice née O Connell, Harrow and Wembley, UK and formerly of Feighmane, Valentia Island.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday evening (Aug 28th) to the Church of Saints Derarca and Teresa, Chapeltown, Valentia Island at 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Mary Caplice née O’Connell will take place on Thursday morning (Aug 29th) at 11am,

followed by burial in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.