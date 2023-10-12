Mary Callaghan née Houlihan, Mahopach New York and Tarmons, Waterville and Ballaghasheen.

Died peacefully on Sunday, 8th October, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved Father and Mother Martin and Mary Ann Houlihan, Sister Kathleen and her beloved son Sean. Heartbreakingly missed by her loving husband John; Daughter Debbie; Son Christopher; Sisters Abbie and Shelia; Daughter-in-law Mary; Grandchildren Sean, Grace, Emma, Kaylie Rose; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 17th, at 10 a.m., (3 p.m. Irish time) at St John the Evangelist Church, 221 East Boulevard, Mahopach, New York.

Advertisement

A Mass will be celebrated at St Finian’s Church, Waterville, Co. Kerry at a later date.