Mary Brosnan Nee O Neill, Knocknaimiris, Headford and formerly of Two Mile School, Killarney. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home, on September 28th, 2023. Predeceased by her much - loved husband Tom, and cherished son, Bernard. Adored and beloved mother of Ann Marie, Tim, Donal, Pádraig, Declan, Brendan, Liz, Dermot and Gerard. Lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law, Chris and Willie, daughters-in-law, Fiona, Rosanne, Siobhán, Margaret, Jacinta and Maja, her 26 grandchildren, sisters, Sr. Nora and Sr. Theresa, brothers, Seán and Dermot, sisters-in-law, Peg O'Gorman, Annette O'Neill and Maureen O'Neill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister, Sr. Catherine O' Neill, her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff, on this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am at the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Live streamed link can be found on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page and also on the following link

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Kerry Parents & Friends Association

http://www.kpfa.ie/donate.html