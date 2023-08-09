Advertisement

Aug 10, 2023 07:59 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Bowler

The death has taken place of Mary Bowler, late of Rockfield and Farranfore, who passed away peacefully at Ashborough Nursing Home Milltown.

Sadly missed by her brother Donie, nieces and nephews Noreen, Marie, Eileen and Donal, grandnephew and grandnieces, nephews in law Tony, Gary and Gary Nagle, relatives, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her parents Ellen and Daniel Bowler.

 

May she rest in peace

 

Reposing at Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Home, Firies, on Friday evening, the 11th of August, between 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Funeral cortege for Mary Bowler will arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Milltown, at 8pm. Requiem Mass for Mary Bowler will take place on Saturday, the 12th August, at 11am, live streamed on http://www.milltownlistryparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

 

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor funeral director 086-6025457.

