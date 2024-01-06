Advertisement

Mary B. Walsh née Fitzgerald of Flintfield, Faha, Killarney. Suddenly following a road traffic accident. Very sadly missed by her loving family, husband Seán, son Jack, her sister Helen, brothers James, Dan and Edward, parents-in-law Pat and Betty Walsh (Knocknagree), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her brother Tommy Martin and sister Mairéad.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.00pm to 6.30pm Funeral arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry on Tuesday morning at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

