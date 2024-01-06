Mary B. Walsh née Fitzgerald of Flintfield, Faha, Killarney. Suddenly following a road traffic accident. Very sadly missed by her loving family, husband Seán, son Jack, her sister Helen, brothers James, Dan and Edward, parents-in-law Pat and Betty Walsh (Knocknagree), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her brother Tommy Martin and sister Mairéad.