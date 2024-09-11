Martin Sweeney, Kinsealy and formerly of Raheny
Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Fairview.
Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Crematorium arriving at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, in Martin’s memory to charity of your choice.
