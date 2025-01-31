Martin Casey, Mitchel's Crescent, Tralee and late of the U.K.
Martin passed away 9th January 2025. Predeceased by his parents Nora and John, son Martin and brother Jimmy Boy. Sadly missed by his children, Miranda, Nicole, Lucinda, Rebecca, William, Jimmy, Michael and Paddy, his sisters Eileen, Judy and Nora, brother John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing in the Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee, Tuesday 4th February evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral cortége leaving Hogan's Funeral Home, Wednesday 5th February at 9.15am and arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee, at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass for Martin, which will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, 0876865632 or 0667121119.
