Marion Lambe née Edwards of Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 25th July 2023, beloved wife of the late Tony and dear sister of George and the late John and Bill.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews Ciaran and Sean, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, sister-in-law Carmel, brothers-in-law Des, John and Diarmuid, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (27th July) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Marion Edwards nee Lambe will be celebrated at 10 a.m.

(streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the

Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.