Marie O'Sullivan née O'Connell, Bushmount, Ballyduff, Tralee
Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Funeral arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Saturday for Requiem Mass for Marie O'Sullivan née O'Connell at 11.00am.
Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
