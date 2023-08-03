Advertisement

Marie O'Sullivan née O'Connell

Aug 3, 2023 11:23 By receptionradiokerry
Marie O'Sullivan née O'Connell

Marie O'Sullivan née O'Connell, Bushmount, Ballyduff, Tralee

Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Saturday for Requiem Mass for Marie O'Sullivan née O'Connell at 11.00am.

 Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Advertisement

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or Palliative Care.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus