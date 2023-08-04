Marie Harrington (née Power), (Cloonee, Tuosist, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and formerly of Dromard, Ardgroom, Co. Cork). On the 4th of August, 2023, Marie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Bantry General Hospital and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving Mom of Ted, Eileen, Claire, Sarah and the late George. Adoring grandmother of Thomas, Gary, Conor, Alannah, Kieran, Rebecca, Katelyn, Cormac, Leah, Niamh, Liam, Emmet and Aoife. Predeceased by her brothers Billy, Frank, Dick and baby Patrick and sisters-in-law Tess, Pat and Marie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers Finbar and Brendan, sisters Joan and Eileen, daughters-in-law Ophelia and Carmel, sons-in-law Cyril, Den and Kieran, brothers-in-law Fr Ted, Pat and John, sisters-in-law Sheila, Mary, Sheila and Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, great neighbours and her many good friends.

May Her Kind, Gentle and Loving Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (August 6th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Marie will take place on Monday morning (August 7th) at 11.00am in Dauros Church followed by burial in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Bantry General Hospital.

Marie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.