The death has occurred of
Marie (Ellen Mary) Diggins
(née Hickey)
Marie (Ellen Mary) Diggins nee Hickey, Drumnacurra, Causeway and formerly of East Park, Ardfert, Co. Kerry died peacefully in the loving care of Fatima Home surrounded by her loving family on 4th January 2024.
Predeceased by her husband Billy and her parents Dermot and Catherine.
Adored mother of Geraldine Delaney (Ardfert), Joseph, Martha, Imelda (Egan) and Colm, her cherished grandchildren and great- granddaughter Freya. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Donie (Ardfert), daughter-in-law Judy, sons-in-law John Joe and Richard, sister-in-law Breda Dineen (Kilmoyley), relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing Friday (January 5th) at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway from 6 - 8 p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Marie on Saturday at 12 o' clock in St. John's Church Causeway, streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.
House private please. Family flowers only donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.
Recommended
Major Tralee housing development appealed to An Bórd PleanálaJan 4, 2024 12:05
Planning refused for Killarney apartments due to potential impact on batsJan 4, 2024 13:05
Priest pays tribute to man found dead in North Kerry homeJan 4, 2024 13:10
Kerry Labour councillor agrees that merger with Social Democrats is possibleJan 4, 2024 13:15
FA Cup 3rd Round Begins TonightJan 4, 2024 10:24