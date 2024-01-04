Marie (Ellen Mary) Diggins (née Hickey)

Advertisement

The death has occurred of

Drumnacurra, Causeway, Kerry / Ardfert, Kerry

Marie (Ellen Mary) Diggins nee Hickey, Drumnacurra, Causeway and formerly of East Park, Ardfert, Co. Kerry died peacefully in the loving care of Fatima Home surrounded by her loving family on 4th January 2024.

 

Predeceased by her husband Billy and her parents Dermot and Catherine.

 

Adored mother of Geraldine Delaney (Ardfert), Joseph, Martha, Imelda (Egan) and Colm, her cherished grandchildren and great- granddaughter Freya. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Donie (Ardfert), daughter-in-law Judy, sons-in-law John Joe and Richard, sister-in-law Breda Dineen (Kilmoyley), relatives, neighbours and many friends.

 

May She Rest in Peace

 

Reposing Friday (January 5th) at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway from 6 - 8 p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Marie on Saturday at 12 o' clock in St. John's Church Causeway, streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.

 

House private please. Family flowers only donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

