Maria Slattery née Kelliher, Ballintobeenig, Leith, Abbeydorney and formerly of O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee.
Pre-deceased by her mother Joan and father Patrick, brother Gerard, sister Philomena, mother-in-law Pidgie and father-in-law Con. Maria is the beloved wife of Tim, cherished mother of Con and Orla, and adored sister of John, Seán, Pat, Eilish (Ruddle), Noranne (O’Connell) and Mena (McGiff). Sadly missed by her heartbroken family - her husband, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, grandson Gusttavo, uncle, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, her wonderful neighbours and wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence in Ballintobeenig (V92 ET20) on Tuesday from 5.00PM to 8.00PM.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday at 11.40AM for 12 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn. Maria’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohns.ie
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul at the following link Donate | St. Vincent de Paul - Ireland | SVP
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
