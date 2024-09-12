Margaret ‘Peggy’ Foley née O' Sullivan, Brookhill, Beaufort and formerly of Cullina Upper, Beaufort.

Peggy passed away peacefully on Wednesday Sept. 11th 2024 in the excellent care of the staff of Heather Ward, St. Columbanus, Killarney Community Hospital and surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Danny, her parents Bridget & Daniel O' Sullivan, sisters Maureen, Nellie & Bridie, brothers John, Jeremiah & Danny, sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law.

Much loved mother of John, Marian (Walsh), Breda (McCarthy), Margaret (Egan) & Anthony,

mother-in-law of Peter, Paul, John & Anne.

Deeply missed by her grandchildren: Conor, Conan, Diarmuid, Fionán, Mairead, Evan,

Caoimhe, Oisín, Cormac, Clodagh & Ruairí, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (Sept 13th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)

from 4pm - 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort.

Requiem Mass Saturday (Sept. 14th) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

​​​​​​​Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to St. Columbanus Community Hospital Killarney

​​​​​​​Please use the online Condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Peggy's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.