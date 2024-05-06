Margaret (Peg) Sweeney (née Flavin), Woodgrove, Moyvane, Co. Kerry
Peacefully, on May 5th, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eamon and mother of the late Pat. Peg will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Breda, sons Eamon, Gene, John and Paschal, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Peg, Marian, Áine and Molly, brother Denis, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening, May 7th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Peg being celebrated at 11.30 am, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Recommended
Monday local soccer fixtures & resultsMay 6, 2024 09:38
Monday local GAA fixtures & resultsMay 6, 2024 09:38
Kerry lose to HarlequinsMay 6, 2024 09:41
Listowel Students awarded at SciFest@MTU 2024May 6, 2024 10:05
Goalless draw in Premier B FinalMay 6, 2024 09:27