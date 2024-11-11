Advertisement

Margaret O’Sullivan (nee Lyne)

Margaret O’Sullivan (nee Lyne)

Margaret O’Sullivan nee Lyne of Shanakill, Tralee and formerly Ardrahan, Ardfert,Tralee .

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (12th November) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Asthma Society (www.asthma.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest In Peace

 

 

