Margaret O’Sullivan nee Lyne of Shanakill, Tralee and formerly Ardrahan, Ardfert,Tralee .
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (12th November) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Asthma Society (www.asthma.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest In Peace
