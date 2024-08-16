Margaret O Connor, Ballymanagh, Valentia Island, 13th of August, unexpectedly in Tralee general hospital. Pre-deceased by her father David and her brothers Dan and David junior.
She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her mother Maureen, siblings, John, Mary, Anne, Noreen, Patrick, and Gerard. Her nieces, nephews, grand niece, grand nephew, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Margaret Rest In Peace
Reposing at home V23 PX37 on Sunday 18th of August from 4pm-8pm. Requiem mass will take place in the Church of Saint Dorarca and Teresa, Chapeltown at 11am on Monday 19th of August. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór cemetery.
