Margaret O Connor, Ballymanagh, Valentia Island.

Waking at her mother's residence in Ballymanagh on Sunday, Aug 18th, from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday morning to the Church of St Dorarca and St. Teresa, Chapeltown, Valentia where the Requiem mass for Margaret O’Connor will be celebrated at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.