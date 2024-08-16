Advertisement

Margaret O Connor

Aug 16, 2024 09:27 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret O Connor

Margaret O Connor, Ballymanagh, Valentia Island.

Waking at her mother's residence in Ballymanagh on Sunday, Aug 18th, from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday morning to the Church of St Dorarca and St. Teresa, Chapeltown, Valentia where the Requiem mass for Margaret O’Connor will be celebrated at 11am. 

Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus