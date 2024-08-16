Margaret O Connor, Ballymanagh, Valentia Island.
Waking at her mother's residence in Ballymanagh on Sunday, Aug 18th, from 5pm to 8pm.
Funeral arriving on Monday morning to the Church of St Dorarca and St. Teresa, Chapeltown, Valentia where the Requiem mass for Margaret O’Connor will be celebrated at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.
Recommended
Ajax Set Penalty Record Last NightAug 16, 2024 10:14
County Minor Hurling Final DayAug 16, 2024 10:09
New Premier League Season Kicks Off TonightAug 16, 2024 10:03
Rovers And Pats Win in EuropeAug 16, 2024 10:01
Minister Norma Foley comprehensively chosen to represent Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next general electionAug 16, 2024 08:46